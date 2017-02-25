2 Teens Shot at Naylor Road Metro Station

WASHINGTON — Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot at a Prince George’s County Metro station.
Metro officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the bus bay area of the Naylor Road Metro Station. Officials say a male suspect shot a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl as the two were waiting for the bus. The boy is in critical condition and the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
More to come on this story.
