Vernon Davis Spends NFL Offseason Globetrotting

WASHINGTON — Where in the world is Carmen…Vernon Davis? The Washington Redskins tight end apparently spent the week in Europe, posting pictures from one iconic old-world city after another.
Here’s a sampling of his culture tour, courtesy of his Instagram (@vernondavis85):
It’s worth noting that Davis is on a first name basis with the Mona Lisa. It’s also worth noting that he spent at least one day eating lunch at the Grand Canyon, so he seems to be piling up the frequent flyer miles:
Davis’ Instagram reveals he’s also been making pottery with Cooley, curling weights, curling on the ice, and taking in Terps basketball. Bon voyage, Vernon–offseason workouts begin at Redskins Park in a few short weeks.
