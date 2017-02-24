Vernon Davis Spends NFL Offseason Globetrotting

WASHINGTON — Where in the world is Carmen…Vernon Davis? The Washington Redskins tight end apparently spent the week in Europe, posting pictures from one iconic old-world city after another.

Here’s a sampling of his culture tour, courtesy of his Instagram (@vernondavis85):

From the top of the #eifeltower by #kcsortor A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:59am PST

#louvre is where I get my inspiration. A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:00am PST

I love visiting Mona. ##therealmonalisa #inspiration A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Watching the sun go down and thinking about the future. #greatthingsin2017 #florence A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:28am PST

@erwin.j.mba told me to ride my bike over to #Rome to visit the Sistine chapel. A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Lovely day in the #Vatican. A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:36am PST

It’s worth noting that Davis is on a first name basis with the Mona Lisa. It’s also worth noting that he spent at least one day eating lunch at the Grand Canyon, so he seems to be piling up the frequent flyer miles:

Had lunch in the Grand Canyon today. Live as if you'll die tomorrow and learn as if you'll live forever- #gandhi A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:40am PST

Davis’ Instagram reveals he’s also been making pottery with Cooley, curling weights, curling on the ice, and taking in Terps basketball. Bon voyage, Vernon–offseason workouts begin at Redskins Park in a few short weeks.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.