The Shaq vs. JaVale McGee Feud Just Got So Real

(Warning: This post contains crude language and suggestive emojis.)

WASHINGTON — JaVale McGee, former Wizard, tends to bring up some pretty strong reactions among Wizards fans.

The athletically gifted big man had some bright moments in Washington, but for the most part he was an enormous disappointment as he failed to live up to his incredible potential. Along the way, he made more head-scratching plays than maybe any player in Washington basketball history — and he was in the District for less than four seasons.

He has, not surprisingly, become a mainstay on the NBA on TNT segment Shaqtin’ A Fool, which highlights the most boneheaded plays made in the NBA. It’s become a running joke that seemingly every time a new episode of Shaqtin’ A Fool comes out, the former Wizard makes an appearance.

So when Shaquille O’Neal put out his latest rip on McGee, formerly of the Wizards, Nuggets, Sixers and Mavericks, and currently with the Golden State Warriors, nobody was really surprised. And frankly, this one was pretty clever.

However, this running joke quickly became serious. McGee responded on Twitter early Friday morning, using a slew of angry words and emojis to express to the legendary center that he was tired of the jokes.

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

He was not done responding. He tweeted three times about other things — the night’s win, life being good, hard work, etc. — then he went back at Shaq.

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

That’s about the time the namesake of Shaqtin’ A Fool stepped in to defend his name.

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

And we’re off!

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

And then Shaq threw out his final jab.

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

We live in bizarre times.

