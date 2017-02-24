Prince George’s Co. Woman Admits to Killing 17-year-old Son

February 24, 2017 12:24 PM

CLINTON, Md. — A Maryland woman shot and killed her 17-year-old son during an argument, police say.

Prince George’s County Police said in a statement Friday that officers responding to a report of a shooting Thursday night found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that 48-year-old Angelique Chase of Clinton and her son, 17-year-old Christopher Perry were arguing before the shooting. Police say Chase, who was arrested at the scene, admitted her involvement.

Chase has been charged with second-degree murder and assault. She is being held without bond.

Read the report here.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia