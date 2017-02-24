2 Officers Wounded, 1 Suspect Killed in Northeast D.C. Shooting

February 24, 2017 6:07 AM

WASHINGTON — Two police officers were wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting late Thursday night in Northeast D.C., authorities say.

New Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference around midnight that both officers sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. A police spokesman earlier said the officers were conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital.

A male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, Newsham says.

Additional details were not yet available. Newsham says investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident.

