Mayor Bowser Names Peter Newsham as New D.C. Police Chief

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named Peter Newsham as the new chief of the Metropolitan Police Department during a press conference Thursday morning.

Newsham was assistant chief under former Police Chief Cathy Lanier. He has served as interim chief since Lanier stepped down in September to become senior vice president of security for the NFL.

During the press conference, Mayor Bowser praised Newsham’s transparency and commitment to community policing: “He truly values and respects the residents of Washington, D.C.”

Bowser also highlighted the city’s reduction in crime, saying “Without a doubt,” the city “is safer now than it was two years ago.”

In his own remarks, Newsham said he will work on establishing trust through community policing. He said his philosophy is: “We, the police, are here to help.”

Newsham also pledged to focus on hiring “good and talented people” and cultivating new hires through mentoring and training.

“Our team at MPD will be committed to unbiased, fair and constitutional policing,” the new chief summarized.

Newsham’s appointment is subject to approval by the D.C. Council.

