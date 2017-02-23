Loverro: Lerners Side-Stepped Rizzo to Sign Matt Wieters

WASHINGTON — Newest Nationals catcher Matt Wieters will be arriving at spring training this week, possibly presenting an awkward situation for previously newest Nationals catcher Derek Norris.

One of Washington’s first offseason acquisitions, Norris was the presumptive Opening Day starter. That is, until earlier this week when the club swung a deal with the Scott Boras-represented Wieters.

This was no ordinary signing, at least not by Major League Baseball’s standards, according to Thom Loverro.

“The Wieters trade, let me take you in the clubhouse,” Loverro told Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan. “It’s a weird situation. Matt Wieters is here only because his agent, Scott Boras, convinced Ted Lerner, the owner, to sign him.”

“This was a deal that I truly believe circumvented the front office and it’s not the first time it’s happened,” he said. “Rafael Soriano was signed by the Nationals because Ted Lerner made a deal with Scott Boras, his agent, and then told Mike Rizzo, ‘I got you a closer.’

“And that’s no way to run a business. Even if it works, it’s no way to run a business. The Nationals traded for Derek Norris, their catcher, in early December — one of the first moves they made — and they did that early, in part, to hold off the pressure that the front office knew would be coming from Boras to shove Matt Wieters down their throat.”

“Well, that didn’t work,” Loverro said. “Boras is very good at what he does, and at the last minute, here you have Matt Wieters coming tomorrow, he’ll be officially introduced, and Derek Norris — the guy who they had traded for — in an awkward position in the clubhouse without a job.”

