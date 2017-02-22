The Nats and Orioles Really, Really Don’t Like Each Other

WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Orioles really don’t like each other, but you probably already knew that.

The two franchises, separated by just 40 miles, have had all kinds of disputes regarding the television contract with MASN. Washington has been hit hardest by the dispute, and it’s unclear when the two teams will be able to operate independently of each other when it comes to broadcasts.

However, they’re not having any trouble avoiding each other when it comes to actual baseball business. Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post wrote on Tuesday about the complicated nature of the teams’ relationship, which became a topic of conversation again when the Nationals signed former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, and an interesting nugget emerged from that piece, as highlighted by Jake Russell.

Nats ownership dislikes Orioles ownership so much they passed on trading for Jake Arrieta bc he played for Baltimore https://t.co/y1nok156un pic.twitter.com/4YLbOTbL3y — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 22, 2017

Jake Arrieta, who won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and was named an All-Star in 2016, is one of the game’s top pitchers. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and now plays for the Chicago Cubs. He plays for the Cubs now because, when the Orioles were looking to trade him, the Nationals couldn’t even get a conversation with the Orioles.

According to this 2015 story, the Orioles wouldn't even exchange names with the Nats in regards to an Arrieta trade https://t.co/n2zw9g6MSy pic.twitter.com/ow3Ebl3NZR — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 22, 2017

There’s petty, and then there’s the Nationals-Orioles dispute.

