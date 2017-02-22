Facebook, MLB in talks to live-stream games

WASHINGTON — Facebook is in talks with Major League Baseball to live-stream one game per week during the upcoming season, according to Reuters.

Facebook has pushed to sign deals with owners of sports rights to live stream their games, going after an audience that competitor Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is also trying to capture, according to sports media consultants. For social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, live streaming sports is key to attracting people since sports is one of the few types of content that people still watch live.

“Facebook is aggressively going after sports content and they are now one of a number of competitors to traditional media outlets that are going after sports programming,” sports media consultant Lee Berke said. “It makes perfect sense that they would be going after name brand properties like the MLB.”

The companies were in advanced talks, Reuters says, though both parties declined to comment. If the deal does go through, it would represent a significant boon for both companies in connecting their large audiences, and for baseball in trying to reach younger audiences.

Twitter reached a similar deal with the NFL to live-stream Thursday Night Football games last season.

