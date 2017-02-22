WATCH: D.C. Police Officers Rescue Man from Burning Car After Crash

February 22, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: D..c Police rescue, D.C. police

WASHINGTON — Several police officers rescued a man from a burning car in northeast Washington.

Media outlets report that the crash happened Sunday night along Bladensburg Road northeast. Officer Steven Hines says he came upon a wrecked and burning car, activated his body camera and ran toward the car. He was soon joined by other officers.

The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers breaking a front window to unlock the door and leaning in to unfasten the driver’s seat belt.

As the flames rise, the officers struggle to pull out the driver, who appears to be partially conscious.

After the man was pulled to safety, the officers checked to make sure no one else was inside.

Police say the driver was treated at a hospital and released.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia