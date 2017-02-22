WATCH: D.C. Police Officers Rescue Man from Burning Car After Crash

WASHINGTON — Several police officers rescued a man from a burning car in northeast Washington.
Media outlets report that the crash happened Sunday night along Bladensburg Road northeast. Officer Steven Hines says he came upon a wrecked and burning car, activated his body camera and ran toward the car. He was soon joined by other officers.
The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers breaking a front window to unlock the door and leaning in to unfasten the driver’s seat belt.
As the flames rise, the officers struggle to pull out the driver, who appears to be partially conscious.
After the man was pulled to safety, the officers checked to make sure no one else was inside.
Police say the driver was treated at a hospital and released.
