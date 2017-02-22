Combine Could Spur Kirk Cousins Trade, per analyst

WASHINGTON — With a week to go before the franchise tag deadline, a lot could happen between now and the NFL combine in two weeks.

The Redskins have one week to decide whether to franchise tag Kirk Cousins for a second straight year, with that deadline coming Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

The combine, which NFL personnel executives utilize as a dual opportunity to scout incoming players and to discuss potential trades, begins a day earlier.

It’s during that period, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes, the Redskins are highly likely to shop Cousins around to potential trade partners.

“Keep an eye on Kirk Cousins in Washington and that could kind of be the first domino to fall,” Jeremiah told San Diego’s Mighty 1090. “I don’t think they’re going to be able to get a long-term deal done and I think there’s a, I would say, greater than 50 percent chance that he’s not with the Redskins next year.”

“We’ve got the combine coming up. All these teams will be together,” he said. “I would not be shocked at all if we saw a Kirk Cousins-to-San Francisco trade go down at that point in time, and now you’ve got the dominoes really starting to fall.”

“From what I hear, [the Redskins are] not, in the building, totally 100 percent sold on Kirk to give him the money that he could get, so I don’t think they come to a long-term deal and I don’t think they can really afford to franchise him next year for a third year,” he explained.

“So the feeling is, ‘Hey, if we’re gonna move on, we need to get something in exchange for him,’ and San Francisco would seem like the likely landing spot there,” he said.

A trade of that magnitude could net Washington San Francisco’s first-round pick, No. 2 overall, Jeremiah says.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what happens,” he said. “If they believe in Colt McCoy, like some people believe they do — they make that trade, they end up with the second pick in the draft.

“Might have to part with their own pick, No. 17, but they could end up with the second pick in the draft, and then they have to decide if they want to draft one of these kids or whether you go with Colt McCoy and just draft somebody else at that spot.”

106.7 The Fan Redskins beat reporter Brian McNally will be reporting live from the combine in Indianapolis all week. Follow him on Twitter for the latest.