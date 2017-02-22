Bleacher Report: Redskins Maybe Might Be Interested in Tony Romo

WASHINGTON — This one probably won’t go over well with Redskins fans.

First off, a lot would need to happen first for even a remote chance at this happening, and the wording is suspiciously slippery, but Jason Cole of Bleacher Report says the Redskins “could be interested in acquiring Tony Romo… if they decide to trade Kirk Cousins.”

“Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Washington have had continued talk about a long-term contract, but there has been very little progress toward a deal,” Cole said. “The question for Washington is whether it can get a veteran quarterback such as Tony Romo to replace Cousins, if the Redskins decide to trade Cousins. Whether Washington will get a shot at Romo is a difficult question shrouded in whether Dallas is willing to trade or release him, and whether Romo will agree not to play for Washington as part of his release.”

Now, there’s already some belief the Redskins will shop Cousins around at next week’s combine. They have one week to decide whether to franchise tag Cousins for a second straight year. Even if they do, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network believes there’s a “greater than 50 percent chance that he’s not with the Redskins next year.”

“I would not be shocked at all if we saw a Kirk Cousins-to-San Francisco trade go down at that point in time,” Jeremiah said. “And now you’ve got the dominoes really starting to fall.”

A Cousins trade could certainly facilitate an opening for Romo, if all those other things Cole indicated must happen, happen.

