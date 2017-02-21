Report: Nats Agree With Catcher Matt Wieters

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent catcher Matt Wieters, per several sources. Jon Heyman was the first with news of the deal, and Ken Rosenthal and Chelsea Janes were the first to report the signing was official.

Sources: Nats are closing in on a deal for free agent catcher Matt Wieters — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 21, 2017

Source: Wieters with #Nationals is two years, $21M, with opt-out after year one. Will get $10M in 2017, $11M if he returns in ’18. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2017

Nationals have deal with Matt Wieters. $10 million this year with an option that would pay him $11 million next. $5 mil deferred through '21 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 21, 2017

Deal not final, final. But terms agreed to. Pending physical. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 21, 2017

There are no incentives in Matt Wieters' $21 million deal with #Nats, but award bonuses if he has All-Star caliber season — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 21, 2017

Wieters, who has played his entire eight-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, is a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner. Over the course of his career, he has a .256/.318/.421 line with 117 home runs, 437 RBIs, 355 runs, 157 doubles, 285 walks and 651 strikeouts. He’s also a plus defensive catcher, with a 7.0 dWAR for his career

He has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. He played in 124 games in 2016 and earned an All-Star nod with a line of .243/.302/.409 to go with 17 home runs, 66 RBIs, 48 runs, 17 doubles, 32 walks and 85 strikeouts. Before that, he played in just 101 games over the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Wieters, 30, signifies a significant upgrade at catcher for the Nationals. Washington lost Wilson Ramos to the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, a substantial loss after Ramos put together the best season of his career.

Not including Wieters, the Nationals have a crop of catchers that features Jose Lobaton, Derek Norris and Pedro Severino. Lobaton is a quality defensive catcher, but he offers little on offense. Norris has power but not much else. Severino has a lot of potential, but he’s just 23 years old and has 32 total major-league at-bats. Wieters would provide the team a high-end everyday catcher that would take the place of the current platoon system in place.

Matt Wieters to the #Nats is a no-brainer for the team and the player. I'll love this for Washington. Big upgrade at crowded position. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 21, 2017

Pitch framing rankings among 45 catchers w/400 inn in '16:

Norris: 18th

Ramos: 23rd

Wieters: 33rd

(Lobaton didn't qualify, but has good rep) — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) February 21, 2017

#Nationals were landing spot most in industry expected for Wieters. Front office was lukewarm, but Boras relationship with owners is strong. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2017

#Nationals considering changing team name to Washington Borases clients now include: Scherzer, Harper,Strasburg, Wieters, Werth,Rendon Drew. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) February 21, 2017

As many quickly noted, the signing would give Washington options with its other catchers. Severino likely has the highest trade value, and he could be shipped out in a deal to help bolster the bullpen, and he could be part of a trade to bring in a closer.

A team that has been talking with the White Sox says they've been waiting for Nats to sign Wieters to rekindle David Robertson trade talks — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 21, 2017

@jaysonst White Sox have been looking for a catcher. Derek Norris or Pedro Severino could be potential fits. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 21, 2017

Even if that’s not the case, the Nationals are likely to part with one of the three non-Wieters catchers. It might simply be a move to help restock the farm system after dealing away several top prospects in the past year.

A few things: 1) Lind deal filled up 40-man roster, so the Nats will have to clear space. 2) Nats will have Wieters, Norris, Loby, Severino. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 21, 2017

Pending addition of Wieters gives Nationals some trade options in Derek Norris, Jose Lobaton. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 21, 2017

Nats people like Norris but he seems expendable once wieters deal is completed. Trade possibility? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 21, 2017

Since the 40-man is full, I would think the Nationals would try to trade for that final bullpen piece before officially signing Wieters. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) February 21, 2017

Either way, the signing should improve Washington’s roster immediately, and it could be a domino that helps improve other aspects of the organization.

