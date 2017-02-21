John Wall Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Deal

WASHINGTON — DeMarcus Cousins was finally traded from the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, going to the New Orleans Pelicans for a remarkably low price.

The Wizards had long been tied to the controversial big man, mostly for reasons. First, Cousins and Wizards star John Wall played together at the University of Kentucky and have a very close relationship. Second, the Kings were rumored to have some degree of interest in trading Cousins, and the Wizards probably need another star before they can realistically expect to compete for a championship.

A Brief History of #Boogie2DC

Ultimately, the Wizards were always a long shot to add the star big man. (That said, not many expected Cousins to go for such a meager haul.) But when Wall was told of the transaction, he had a multi-layer reaction.

While John Wall was speaking, DeMarcus Cousins was walking out the door.

Wall: "Alright bro, I love you."

Cousins: "I love you too." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 20, 2017

John Wall on Cousins: "He's funny. He only wanted to play one minute, then subbed himself out." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 20, 2017

Heard rumors of Cousins being traded to NOLA to pair w/ Davis.

Wall: "Wooo!"

Then sipped his Gatorade

"I'm just gonna drink on that one." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 20, 2017

To an extent, that’s about how everybody reacted to the trade. Well, everybody except for Kings fans, who didn’t react too well.

[stares into the distance] — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) February 20, 2017

