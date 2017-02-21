John Wall Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Deal

WASHINGTON — DeMarcus Cousins was finally traded from the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, going to the New Orleans Pelicans for a remarkably low price.
The Wizards had long been tied to the controversial big man, mostly for reasons. First, Cousins and Wizards star John Wall played together at the University of Kentucky and have a very close relationship. Second, the Kings were rumored to have some degree of interest in trading Cousins, and the Wizards probably need another star before they can realistically expect to compete for a championship.
Ultimately, the Wizards were always a long shot to add the star big man. (That said, not many expected Cousins to go for such a meager haul.) But when Wall was told of the transaction, he had a multi-layer reaction.
To an extent, that’s about how everybody reacted to the trade. Well, everybody except for Kings fans, who didn’t react too well.
