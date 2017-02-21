Brooks Laich Placed on Waivers by Toronto

February 21, 2017 1:54 PM By Chris Lingebach
Brooks Laich, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Brooks Laich was placed on waivers Tuesday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, a year after being traded by the Capitals.

After finishing out the final 21 games of the 2015-16 season with the Maple Leafs, Laich, now 33, has played 22 games this season with Toronto’s AHL affiliate, recording six points (one goal, five assists).

Laich spoke intently about his future with the Maple Leafs over the weekend, telling The Athletic, “You don’t win a Stanley Cup playing in the American League. If the Leafs don’t have a plan for me with them then I would like to pursue a Stanley Cup somewhere else.”

Laich spent 12 years with the Capitals prior to last year’s trade. Though the Capitals are looking to secure their best possible lineup for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s unclear with Laich’s waning production what he could offer at this point.

