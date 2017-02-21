Brooks Laich Placed on Waivers by Toronto

WASHINGTON — Brooks Laich was placed on waivers Tuesday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, a year after being traded by the Capitals.

After finishing out the final 21 games of the 2015-16 season with the Maple Leafs, Laich, now 33, has played 22 games this season with Toronto’s AHL affiliate, recording six points (one goal, five assists).

Laich spoke intently about his future with the Maple Leafs over the weekend, telling The Athletic, “You don’t win a Stanley Cup playing in the American League. If the Leafs don’t have a plan for me with them then I would like to pursue a Stanley Cup somewhere else.”

TOR puts Brooks Laich on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 21, 2017

BTW, Laich is NOT on unconditional waivers (which permits mutually agreed termination of contract). Regular waivers in this instance. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 21, 2017

Waivers not "required" for Laich. Him being put on comes on heels of attached comments. Available to any team now: https://t.co/jzam5FQBT8 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 21, 2017

Serious question: what could Laich possibly offer a Cup-caliber club? https://t.co/g8GwEfz3aE — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) February 21, 2017

Laich spent 12 years with the Capitals prior to last year’s trade. Though the Capitals are looking to secure their best possible lineup for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s unclear with Laich’s waning production what he could offer at this point.

