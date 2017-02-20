WATCH: Alex Trebek Raps Clues to Students on Jeopardy

February 20, 2017 11:25 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: alex trebek, jeopardy

WASHINGTON — “I was just getting into this rap thing,” long-time Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek told the college student contestants as they closed out the “Let’s Rap, Kids!” category on Monday’s broadcast. The students responded by chuckling nervously.

“I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it. We’ll come back in a moment,” he said to the camera, taking the show into a commercial break.

For many, it was a surreal experience, watching the 76-year-old host known more for his serious demeanor than hip-hop flow. Judge for yourself how he handled the clues:

 

Follow Brian Tinsman on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia