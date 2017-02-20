WATCH: Alex Trebek Raps Clues to Students on Jeopardy

WASHINGTON — “I was just getting into this rap thing,” long-time Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek told the college student contestants as they closed out the “Let’s Rap, Kids!” category on Monday’s broadcast. The students responded by chuckling nervously.
“I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it. We’ll come back in a moment,” he said to the camera, taking the show into a commercial break.
For many, it was a surreal experience, watching the 76-year-old host known more for his serious demeanor than hip-hop flow. Judge for yourself how he handled the clues:
