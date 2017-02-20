Police: Drunken Driver Hits Officer’s Cruiser, Is Arrested

February 20, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: moco, montgomery county police

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say a Montgomery County officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his cruiser was hit by a drunken driver.

Police say Officer Matthew Runkles was about to exit his car after arriving at a crash scene on Saturday when his cruiser was rear ended. Police say the 10-year veteran of the department sustained non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Police identified the driver of the car that struck Runkles’ cruiser as 65-year-old Morris Moody of Silver Spring. Police say he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No one answered for a number listed for Moody on Monday and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

