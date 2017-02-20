Hundreds in DC March Against Trump on President’s Day

WASHINGTON — Several hundred people are marching in Washington to protest President Donald Trump.
After a rally around the fountain in Dupont Circle on Monday, hundreds of protesters marched down streets of the capital, chanting “Stand up, fight back.” People held signs with sayings like “He is not above the law” and “#45: Mockery Worldwide.”
The DC rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the President’s Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump’s immigration policies, among other things.
While speakers used a megaphone to address the crowd, a pair of Trump supporters went around Dupont Circle on motorcycles.
Lee Carter is running for a northern Virginia House of Delegates seat. Carter told the crowd that people have “had enough” of Trump’s administration.
