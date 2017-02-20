7-Year-Old Prince George’s County Police Dog Dies

February 20, 2017 6:47 PM
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police say a 7-year-old patrol and drug detection dog for the department has died.

Police say K9 officer Tron died on Friday from an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Police say Tron began working for the department in September 2010. Police say he helped locate suspects and pieces of evidence alongside his partner, Sgt. Nick Cicale. Tron received four gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games in 2015.

