WATCH: John Wall Dishes Out, Receives Punishment

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall was in his element at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, cutting through huge gaps between West team players who had no interest in defending him.

The best defense he got all night was from Russell Westbrook in a cheap shot after the whistle:

russell westbrook just shoved john wall lmao pic.twitter.com/iM37G0z34Q — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 20, 2017

It’s an interesting move because it didn’t result in a penalty, it violates the no-contact spirit of the NBA All-Star game, and things didn’t end well the last time someone shoved Wall after the play.

Fortunately, this time, there were no additional fireworks.

Wall also dished out some of his own punishment on the court, supplying the world with this impressive slam dunk:

John Wall wants us to remember that he, too, is at the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/qpasYQChTn — The Ringer (@ringer) February 20, 2017

Wall ended up logging nearly 21 minutes, shooting 6-for-12 for 12 points, adding six rebounds and four steals. Despite playing close for most of the game, the Western Conference pulled ahead in the end, winning 192-182.

