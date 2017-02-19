Miss the first annual 106.7 The Fan LIVE!? Catch up here.

WASHINGTON — Saturday night, The Sports Junkies, Chad Dukes and Danny Rouhier took the stage at State Theatre for an event all its own: The First Annual ‘106.7 The Fan Live.’

It's. About. To. Go. Down. #TheFanLIVE. Follow along all night. A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The idea was simple: Put all the hosts who regularly entertain the Beltway masses onto one stage… and see what happens. The night also featured live acts from renowned mentalist Max Major and the band For The Win.

PHOTO GALLERY: ‘The Fan LIVE!’

Miss #TheFanLIVE? Catch up on TheFanDC.com A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

For the first time publicly, the guys shared behind-the-scenes drama — secrets kept under wraps for decades! — like the time… (whoops! guess you had to be there!)

@funniestdanny takes the stage! #TheFanLIVE A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

Pete Medhurst was on the call for these brilliant opening introductions!

Pete Medhurst on the call for opening introductions! #TheFanLIVE #YesYesYes A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

@forthewindc closes out the show! #TheFanLIVE A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Be sure to listen to The Junkies Tuesday morning, starting at 6 a.m., for exclusive audio from The Fan LIVE!

One thing is certain: Danny feels really good about the show.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter