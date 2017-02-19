Miss the first annual 106.7 The Fan LIVE!? Catch up here.

February 19, 2017 3:31 PM By Chris Lingebach
WASHINGTON — Saturday night, The Sports Junkies, Chad Dukes and Danny Rouhier took the stage at State Theatre for an event all its own: The First Annual ‘106.7 The Fan Live.’

The idea was simple: Put all the hosts who regularly entertain the Beltway masses onto one stage… and see what happens. The night also featured live acts from renowned mentalist Max Major and the band For The Win.

For the first time publicly, the guys shared behind-the-scenes drama — secrets kept under wraps for decades! — like the time… (whoops! guess you had to be there!)

Pete Medhurst was on the call for these brilliant opening introductions!

Be sure to listen to The Junkies Tuesday morning, starting at 6 a.m., for exclusive audio from The Fan LIVE!

One thing is certain: Danny feels really good about the show.

