Kyrie Irving Believes the Earth is Flat

No, this has nothing to do with basketball.

This is simply a former Duke student and current multimillionaire with access to incredible resources claiming the world is flat, based on shoddy arguments and naked eye observations.

Here’s how it starts. Irving, star point guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers, joins teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on a podcast the latter two host. They recorded this particular episode on a plane ride.

Around the 15:00 mark, the trio delves into the topic of space, specifically whether or not extraterrestrial beings exist — all three members of the team agree they likely do, given the incredible size of the universe.

Then, seemingly unprovoked, Irving asked his teammates whether or not they think the Earth is round. Both answer in the affirmative. Irving then sends the whole thing tumbling down the rabbit hole by declaring “the Earth is flat.”

Note Irving did not say “I believe the Earth is flat.” He said “the Earth is flat.”

He then goes on to make claims that hold little water about how “they” (he does not explain who “they” are) are trying to control the information the people get. Here’s an idea of his rationalization:

“There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

So that’s how that started. It continued later that evening when Irving was asked by Arash Markazi of ESPN about his theory.

Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017

Kyrie Irving not only believes the Earth is flat but that the jury is still out on what dinosaurs actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/0lkra9gPE3 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017

In an interesting development, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings who previously played at the University of Maryland, sent out a series of tweets later Friday evening, seemingly agreeing with the Cavs star.

How mad would you guys be if I said I agree with kyrie? Well don't care — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

@tategotham prove that it's not right now. Besides showing me a picture that you got from somewhere. And I'll be a believer … — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

Okay I'm just talking to get a reaction out of you guys… — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

But then again.. am I ? 🤔 — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

The world may never know goodnight. — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

Maybe Diggs is just trolling, maybe he actually agrees with Irving. Who’s to say?

