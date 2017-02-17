Three Shot in Car Traveling on Maryland Highway, Police Say

CHEVERLY, Md. — Police say three men were shot while traveling in a car on a highway in Maryland.
Media outlets report that it happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Route 50 near Columbia Park Road in the Cheverly area.
Prince George’s County police spokesman Officer Tyler Hunter says when officers arrived they found three men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to an area hospital and Hunter says their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle, but they don’t have any suspect or vehicle description. Police are still trying to determine a possible motive, but they don’t believe it was random or a road rage incident.
