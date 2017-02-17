Andy Pollin to Join 106.7 The Fan

WASHINGTON — Longtime D.C. sports broadcaster Andy Pollin is joining 106.7 The Fan as a regular host and contributor, the station announced Friday.

Pollin joins The Fan after 25 years at WTEM and will host alongside fellow former WTEM-er Thom Loverro, also now a regular contributor to The Fan, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I’m very excited to get another chance,” Pollin says. “It’s nice to be wanted. It’s what I love to do, being on the radio for 39 years. This will be the first time I will have ever worked for an FM station.”

Pollin began his career by helping launch WFAN in New York in 1987, a station which would set the bar for sports-talk in a rapidly changing world of radio. There for five years, Pollin worked as an update anchor alongside Greg Gumbel in the morning drive slot, followed by Jim Lampley in middays.

A lifelong Washingtonian, Pollin is a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, and attended American University for one year before earning his degree from Trinity University in San Antonio.

“It’s exciting to work with Thom Loverro, who I worked with and alongside for many years at WTEM,” Pollin says.

