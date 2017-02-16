Rams Expressing Interest in Wide Receiver Pierre Garcon

WASHINGTON — The LA Rams could have growing interest in free agent receiver Pierre Garcon.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is more than familiar with Garcon’s abilities from their time with the Redskins, who, as of Feb. 7, had not reached out to their soon-to-be-free-agent receiver. Fellow Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson is also set to become a free agent.

“There’s a lot of conversation in LA that Pierre Garcon, of the two wide receivers, could be joining the Rams because they do need a veteran guy who can run a bigger body for what they want to do on offense,” said NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche. “And he’s familiar with the system, so he can help coach this system to some of the younger players, especially a guy like Tavon Austin at this position.”

“That’s why I don’t think they would duplicate a guy with DeSean Jackson and Tavon Austin,” Wyche said. “Too much of similar-type players. But Garcon could be coming to the Rams. Jamison Crowder’s a player they really want to get more repetitions, get him more involved in the offense. It will be interesting to see. I think, again, the Cousins contract could drive what they do in terms of letting one of these guys go.”

