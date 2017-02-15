Vegas: Redskins Favored Destination for Cousins in 2017

WASHINGTON — Wednesday was the first day for NFL teams to assign franchise or transition tags, for which the window will close two weeks from now, on Wednesday, March 1.

That’s the window for the Redskins to decide whether to tag Kirk Cousins for the second consecutive season. Odds are, according to Vegas handicappers, Washington will retain Cousins one way or another for the 2017 season.

Covers.com puts Cousins remaining in Washington next season at 1/2 odds. Meanwhile, the site has San Francisco as the next closest destination for Cousins, coming in at 7/1, followed by New York (Jets) at 9/1, the Browns at 13/1 and the Bears at 12/1.

.@BookMakerdotEU released odds on destinations for 4 impending impact NFL FA's starting with QB Kirk Cousins. A return to Wash is the fave pic.twitter.com/XeYSv4lFD6 — Covers (@Covers) February 14, 2017

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adam Schefter expects the Redskins to tag Cousins.

Players expected to be tagged include Washington's Kirk Cousins, Arizona's Chandler Jones, Carolina's Kawann Short. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2017

