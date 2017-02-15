Jamison Crowder: Cowboys Fans Are Worst in NFL

Jamison Crowder stopped by D.C. Lottery Live on Tuesday to discuss “Black History in Sports” with sister station WPGC.

Crowder and WPGC’s DJ Flexx, the host of the event, talked Redskins, social influence, fan bases, athletes protesting, and more.

When DJ Flexx opened the floor to questions, an audience member asked Crowder which NFL team has the worst fan base.

Crowder’s answer came with no hesitation.

“Cowboys fans,” he said.

"Cowboys fans," he said. Worst fan base in the NFL? The Skins WR Jamison Crowder didn't hesitate to say "Cowboys fans" at today's event.

The audience, full of Redskins fans, enjoyed the answer. Crowder also named Eagles fans among the worst in the league.

Things got a bit quirky when DJ Flexx asked Crowder how he would feel if the Redskins failed to extend Kirk Cousin’s contract, causing Tony Romo to replace him.

It seemed Crowder had never pondered the thought.

"I'm banking on them [Redskins] signing Kirk back." Jamison Crowder expects Kirk Cousins back next season.

“Well let’s sign Kirk back. I’m banking on them [Redskins] signing Kirk back. That’s what I’m hoping,” he said. “I hope they sign Kirk, I feel like he’s the guy for the job. He’s been in the system for three, four, five years now. I haven’t really thought about them signing Tony Romo at all.” .

Crowder will just have to remain hopeful for now– the Redskins and Kirk Cousins apparently haven’t talked much since the end of the season.

