D.C. United Strikes Naming Rights Deal with Audi for New Stadium

WASHINGTON — D.C. United now has a name for its new soccer stadium opening in 2018: Audi Field.
The club announced the naming rights deal with Audi of America, the length of which was not disclosed, on Wednesday. United plans to break ground on Audi Field — which will have the capacity to seat 20,000 fans — in early 2017.
“Audi has transcended the automobile industry and fully embraced the culture of soccer, especially in MLS,” said Jason Levien, D.C. United Managing General Partner, in a statement announcing the deal. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to name our stadium and we look forward to forging extraordinary memories for years to come at Audi Field.”
According to The Washington Post, the D.C. Zoning Commission, which has final approval over the project, is meeting Thursday to discuss the proposals. United can begin to apply for building permits if granted permission by the commission.
