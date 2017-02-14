Why are so many things wrong with this publicity photo?

WASHINGTON — 106.7 The Fan’s cast of radio personalities gathered for a publicity photoshoot Tuesday, and while the final results aren’t in, there were plenty of noticeable oddities in this proof.

Honestly, what the heck is going on here?

Several observations:

*Dukes has different colored shoes. *Odd seeing Dukes not in a wrestling t-shirt; not odd seeing him not smiling. *Is Danny standing on his tippy toes? *Grant’s shirt is wayyy too big (congrats on the weight loss, pal). *EB, still a horrific smiler. *Is everyone looking at the same camera?

Spot any other abnormalities? Let us know.

