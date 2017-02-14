Raptors Bulk Up After Reportedly Acquiring Serge Ibaka

February 14, 2017 11:54 AM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Orlando Magic, Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross, toronto raptors

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Raptors made a huge move to improve their roster for the final push of the regular season, reportedly acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic Tuesday.

The Raptors are sending Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick to Orlando, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal which is a bit of a head-scratcher on the part of the Magic.

The deal should make the Raptors — who are currently in fifth place at 32-23 — a top contender in the Eastern Conference with 27 regular season games to go. They trail the Wizards by 1.5 games.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gerry Miller says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:04 PM

    Wow – Talk about fleecing the incompetent (Masai Ujiri fleecing Rob Hennigan).

    Reply | Report comment |

