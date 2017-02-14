Raptors Bulk Up After Reportedly Acquiring Serge Ibaka

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Raptors made a huge move to improve their roster for the final push of the regular season, reportedly acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic Tuesday.

The Raptors are sending Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick to Orlando, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal which is a bit of a head-scratcher on the part of the Magic.

Toronto will send lower of its two first-round picks to Orlando in 2017, league sources tell @TheVertical. Toronto has the Clippers' pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

ORL has Terrence Ross and a first-rounder to show for trading Serge Ibaka, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Tobias Harris and Moe Harkless. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 14, 2017

Sources: Toronto is trading for Ibaka with intention of trying to re-sign him in free agency this summer. Masai Ujiri has long coveted him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

The deal should make the Raptors — who are currently in fifth place at 32-23 — a top contender in the Eastern Conference with 27 regular season games to go. They trail the Wizards by 1.5 games.

Well, the Raps just shored up their main weakness, in theory. https://t.co/QUxt1CmO9f — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 14, 2017

