WATCH: John Wall’s Ridiculous Through-the-Legs Pass

WASHINGTON — John Wall has a penchant for amazing passes. He has recently developed a penchant for passing it through his legs.

He’s thrown at least two such passes in-game in the past, both to center Marcin Gortat. Here’s a time he did it in 2015 while routing the Miami Heat.

And here’s a time he did it just last month, when the Wizards had a double-digit lead against the Houston Rockets.

Both of those were all fine and good, but they paled in comparison to Monday night’s gem against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

JOHN WALL OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Cy0igIhNVc — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 14, 2017

this angle might be better than the first. John Wall! pic.twitter.com/YAH4AkVy1U — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 14, 2017

The Wizards led the Thunder by 27 points at the time, less than 20 game minutes away from a 120-98 win on national television. Wall finished with a game-high 14 assists — the Thunder had just 16 assists as a team — and added 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal in 30 minutes of action.

The win was huge for the Wizards, who improved to 33-21, and Wall was terrific throughout the contest. But man, what a pass.

