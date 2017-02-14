Bradley Beal Suing Former Landlord for Nearly $700,000

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal is reportedly suing a former landlord for nearly $700,000 due to mismanagement.

Per The White Bronco, the Wizards guard is suing the landlord of a Rockville home he rented in 2015 and 2016. Beal claims he initially agreed upon a figure of $8,225 per month for renting the Rockville home from Rakesh Chopra, but the rent was quickly increased to $9,000 per month. Beal evidently agreed to that figure and paid the entire 12 months of rent ($108,000) up front.

In October 2016, Beal was sent an invoice for nearly $115,000, despite having paid $108,000 already, for alleged unpaid rent and property damages.

The total cost of the damages was $87,225.00, per Chopra, but there are several issues with that. For one, Beal’s lawyers allege it is illegal to estimate damage cost in Maryland, and what’s more, they claim Chopra “intentionally fabricated the purported damages.” Beal’s team claims the Wizards star paid a professional cleaning service to clean the property before he moved out, and there was no notable damage to the facilities aside from standard wear and tear.

The Wizards guard was also denied a chance to do a walk-through of the property with his landlord, which is against the law in Maryland.

As a result of a slew of allegedly fabricated charges, Beal is seeking $656,000 in compensation, according to courthousenews.com.

h/t The Washington Post

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter