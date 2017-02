An armed man was killed after being struck by a car Monday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to ABC7.

ABC7 reports that the man pulled out a gun before being ran over by his girlfriend’s father.

The incident occurred at the 5000 block of Brown Station Rd, police say.

#BREAKING 1 dead in Upper Marlboro. Possible self defense as driver runs over armed man. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/X1fOioMILm — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) February 13, 2017

UPDATE: Man dead after driver reportedly runs over daughter's armed boyfriend in Upper Marlboro https://t.co/DzoLFKV0Wr pic.twitter.com/Wa3tS241hU — NewsChannel 8 (@NewsChannel8) February 13, 2017

At approx. 8:30 AM officers responded to the 5000 blk of Brown Station Rd for pedestrian struck. pic.twitter.com/ewdpdSbS1r — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 13, 2017

A male was struck & killed. The driver remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/VHZFsnhziG — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 13, 2017

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, we’ll provide updates as we get them.

