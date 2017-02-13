MGM National Harbor Lining Up First Boxing Matches

WASHINGTON — MGM National Harbor is lining up its first boxing matches, according to reports.
Per ESPN and Biz Journals, junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko is set to defend his title on April 8 at MGM National Harbor.
Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner from Ukraine, is expected to take on Jason Sosa.
However, the first boxing match at the Prince George’s County casino is expected to be held on March 11, when D.C. native Gary Russell Jr. will attempt to defend his WBC featherweight title against Oscar Escandon. That same night, junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will defend his title against Charles Hatley.
The casino has hosted a variety of events since opening in December, but these fights mark the first official bouts since it opened. However, there was an unofficial brawl the night the massive complex opened.
