John Wall Names His Top 5 Point Guards

WASHINGTON — John Wall is, objectively, one of the best point guards in the NBA. One of the best how many is up for debate, but many would consider him among the leagues top five.

This is nothing short of amazing considering the leagues upper echelon of point guards these days. Reigning two-time MVP Steph Curry is perhaps the cream of the crop, but constantly chasing him are studs such as Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and others.

So when the Wizards star was asked by CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Chris Miller to name his top five point guards, it was immediately intriguing who he would name.

The five who made his list, in what appears to be no particular order: Westbrook, Curry, Irving, Thomas and, of course, Wall himself.

The absence of Paul is, in no uncertain terms, an upset. Paul is a nine-time All-Star and four-time First Team All-NBA. He’s led the NBA in assists three times and steals five times, and he’s the NBA’s all-time career Offensive Rating leader, with a 122.6 points per 100 possessions mark.

For what it’s worth, Wall is also asked about his top five point guards pre-2000. He comes up with Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Oscar Robertson, Isiah Thomas and, somewhat surprisingly, Rod Strickland.

