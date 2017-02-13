High Winds Blow off Part of Roof, Down Trees, Power Lines

WASHINGTON — High winds blew off part of an apartment building’s roof and downed trees and power lines around the Washington region.
D.C. Fire and EMS officials tweeted early Monday that the roof blew off part of a three-story apartment building in southeast Washington, but no one was hurt. The Red Cross was called in to help residents.
The National Weather Service tweets that a 66 mph wind gust was measured at Reagan National Airport late Sunday. High winds are expected to continue Monday.
Downed power lines and trees closed roads and caused outages. Dominion Power reports about 13,000 customers without power in Virginia, mostly in northern Virginia.
Outages prompted Fairfax County Public Schools to open two hours late.
Maryland officials reported about 17,000 outages overnight, but about 5,000 remained by dawn.
Additionally, commuters should expect to incur delays Monday morning.
