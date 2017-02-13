High Winds Blow off Part of Roof, Down Trees, Power Lines

WASHINGTON — High winds blew off part of an apartment building’s roof and downed trees and power lines around the Washington region.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials tweeted early Monday that the roof blew off part of a three-story apartment building in southeast Washington, but no one was hurt. The Red Cross was called in to help residents.

Roof partially blown off 3 story Apt. Bldg. 2701 Bruce Pl. SE. No injs. Occupants relocated by Housing PD. Wires & transformer down also. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2017

Bruce Pl update: Our units confirm no injs & damage confined to roof. Rqst @RedCrossNCR for displaced residents. Pepco on scene. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2017

The scene on Bruce Place SE that we responded to at approximately 12:10 AM. https://t.co/89fA8GHWdr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2017

The National Weather Service tweets that a 66 mph wind gust was measured at Reagan National Airport late Sunday. High winds are expected to continue Monday.

1115pm: NUMEROUS reports of power flashes, tress down and 60+ mph wind gusts. DC/Baltimore metro STAY INSIDE! winds stay up overnight! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2017

1121pm: 66 mph wind gust at Reagan Airport! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2017

1230am: The initial burst of strong winds has exited. Gusty winds of 40-50 mph overnight increase to 50-60 mph again Monday morning. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2017

Strong winds today. See map for details. pic.twitter.com/kA9ZHoKSh8 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2017

Downed power lines and trees closed roads and caused outages. Dominion Power reports about 13,000 customers without power in Virginia, mostly in northern Virginia.

Additional reports; no magnitude listed; damage comments. pic.twitter.com/8OMDGLAhb6 — crankyweatherguy (@crankywxguy) February 13, 2017

@capitalweather scaffolding blown off the side of our neighbor's house on Capitol Hill. #squall pic.twitter.com/MA29dwYfJ0 — Dan Watson (@danielmwatson) February 13, 2017

@danielmwatson @capitalweather I'll see your scaffolding and raise you an awning in DuPont Circle! pic.twitter.com/44ZLDXsJcS — Dan Seals (@danseals) February 13, 2017

Outages prompted Fairfax County Public Schools to open two hours late.

Due to power outages all Fairfax County public schools will open 2 hours late today. School offices & central offices will open on time.(3B) — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) February 13, 2017

Maryland officials reported about 17,000 outages overnight, but about 5,000 remained by dawn.

Additionally, commuters should expect to incur delays Monday morning.

Allow extra time for commute this AM due to downed trees, debris from wind and be careful out there, high wind warning continues. — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 13, 2017

