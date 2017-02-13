Hey Bryce, That’s a Funny Looking Redskins Logo

February 13, 2017 9:47 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Curious what will be discussed on tomorrow’s sports radio segments on 106.7 The Fan? Get ready for your hot takes on what football team Bryce Harper cheers for while attending WWE’s Monday Night RAW:

Harper grew up in Las Vegas and cheered for the Dallas Cowboys long before he became a sports icon in a city that largely hates the Cowboys. He has done his part in recent years to wear Redskins swag and make overtures to the home team.

That’s good enough for 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen:

Let the Twitter wars (and sports radio call-in wars) begin!

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia