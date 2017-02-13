Hey Bryce, That’s a Funny Looking Redskins Logo

WASHINGTON — Curious what will be discussed on tomorrow’s sports radio segments on 106.7 The Fan? Get ready for your hot takes on what football team Bryce Harper cheers for while attending WWE’s Monday Night RAW:
Harper grew up in Las Vegas and cheered for the Dallas Cowboys long before he became a sports icon in a city that largely hates the Cowboys. He has done his part in recent years to wear Redskins swag and make overtures to the home team.
That’s good enough for 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen:
Let the Twitter wars (and sports radio call-in wars) begin!
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.