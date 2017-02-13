Burakovsky Gets Into Stranger’s Car Instead of Uber, Gets Ride Anyway

February 13, 2017 2:09 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Andre Burakovsky, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Andre Burakovsky isn’t one of the most identifiable stars in the District, but that didn’t stop him from getting a free ride in an Uber that wasn’t.

On Saturday, Burakovsky, the Capitals wing, got into the car of Instagram user @manny4prez thinking it was the Uber car he’d ordered. It was not the car he thought it was, but the driver took it in stride and gave the famous athlete a ride to his destination anyway. The only charge was a selfie.

Burakovsky was evidently heading to Top Golf, where he had a good time with some friends.

h/t RMNB

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia