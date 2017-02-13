Burakovsky Gets Into Stranger’s Car Instead of Uber, Gets Ride Anyway

WASHINGTON — Andre Burakovsky isn’t one of the most identifiable stars in the District, but that didn’t stop him from getting a free ride in an Uber that wasn’t.
On Saturday, Burakovsky, the Capitals wing, got into the car of Instagram user @manny4prez thinking it was the Uber car he’d ordered. It was not the car he thought it was, but the driver took it in stride and gave the famous athlete a ride to his destination anyway. The only charge was a selfie.
Burakovsky was evidently heading to Top Golf, where he had a good time with some friends.
Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter