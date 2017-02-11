Ryan Zimmerman Begins Moonlighting Outside Stadium

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman was a key part of his team’s gentrification of the Navy Yard part of D.C. Now, he intends to benefit from it.

According to the Washington City Paper, Ryan Zimmerman is now a part owner of a restaurant called The Salt Line, which is scheduled to open near Nationals Park at 79 Potomac Ave. SE.

Don’t worry, Nats fans, Zim says he has another three to five years of baseball left in him. But like all players, his career will come to an end. And when it does, he wants to take his lead heading into his next career.

“The hardest thing for [retiring] athletes is to have to find something they’re passionate about,” he told the City Paper. “This is sort of a first step, a way of seeing if I really like it and enjoy it. I know I like food.”

Zimmerman is somewhat a foodie, and said he and his wife and family enjoy dining out during the offseason.

The Nats infielder is joining an ownership group that is seizing on the revitalization of the area around the ballpark.

“If we were opening up a neighborhood restaurant in Upper Northwest up by where I live, I don’t know if it would have worked,” Jeremy Carman of Long Shot Hospitality said bluntly. “But the idea of it being by the ballpark and him being able to reinvest in the neighborhood and work with local operators ended up being a good opportunity.

“The area used to be pretty tough, but they’ve done a good job at making it more livable.”

It’s worth noting that people did, in fact, live in the area before the Nationals moved their stadium there. But the team’s proximity does attract a different crowd.

“To see it in 2008 when we first went there, and now to have hotels and nice restaurants,” Carman said, “It’s a cool thing to be a part of.”

