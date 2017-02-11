Redskins Special Teams Unit: Ping Pong Legends

February 11, 2017 8:54 AM By Bryan Frantz
WASHINGTON — The Redskins special teams unit is comprised of more than just two players.

You’ve got your returners, your blockers, your gunners and, of course, your long snapper. But at the heart of special teams play are the punter and the kicker. For Redskins punter Tress Way and kicker Dustin Hopkins, football appears to be the sport they’re second-best at, thanks to new intel from the heart of the Redskins locker room by linebacker Will Compton.

OK, so maybe they are better at precisely locating footballs with their feet than they are at ping pong, but it can’t be by much. Unless, of course, this video is a fluke. I suppose we’ll never know, unless somebody stages a league-wide ping pong tournament.

(Please let that happen.)

