Redskins Special Teams Unit: Ping Pong Legends

WASHINGTON — The Redskins special teams unit is comprised of more than just two players.

You’ve got your returners, your blockers, your gunners and, of course, your long snapper. But at the heart of special teams play are the punter and the kicker. For Redskins punter Tress Way and kicker Dustin Hopkins, football appears to be the sport they’re second-best at, thanks to new intel from the heart of the Redskins locker room by linebacker Will Compton.

. @tress_way X @Dahop5 2 of the best ping-ping players in the @Nfl No1 in the league can beat Tres. From any team. There, I said it pic.twitter.com/Fxq7rV28x4 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 10, 2017

OK, so maybe they are better at precisely locating footballs with their feet than they are at ping pong, but it can’t be by much. Unless, of course, this video is a fluke. I suppose we’ll never know, unless somebody stages a league-wide ping pong tournament.

(Please let that happen.)

