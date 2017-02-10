Two Critically Injured in Capitol Hill Fire

February 10, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: capitol hill, Fire

WASHINGTON — Authorities say two people were critically injured in a house fire in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The District of Columbia fire department tweeted that the fire broke out early Friday morning at a home on Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

Firefighters found one occupant in the front yard of the house and rescued another person in the basement. They were taken to hospitals, where fire officials say they are in critical condition.

Also, one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire spread through the basement, both floors and the attic of the two-story rowhouse. The cause is under investigation.

