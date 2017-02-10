Protesters Block Betsey DeVos from Entering D.C. School (Watch)

Protesters gathered in Southwest Washington, D.C., on Friday morning to block Betsy DeVos from entering the middle school where she was to make her first visit as secretary of education.
DeVos was confirmed on February 7, but her transition into the position has not been a smooth.
Democrats had pushed hard against DeVos, citing her lack of experience and stated disregard for public schools.
Lawmakers were split down the middle in the confirmation process, so Vice President Mike Pence was forced to break a 50-50 tie.
Sam Sweeney of ABC 7 reported on the protest.
