Protesters Block Betsey DeVos from Entering D.C. School (Watch)

Protesters gathered in Southwest Washington, D.C., on Friday morning to block Betsy DeVos from entering the middle school where she was to make her first visit as secretary of education.

Wild scene in DC. Protestors block Sec of Ed #BetsyDeVos from entering public school for first visit as top educator in the US @ABCPolitics https://t.co/RAK2sQ6RRx — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) February 10, 2017

Let's be clear-Parents&others including retired teachers peacefully protesting @BetsyDeVos at Jefferson on what maybe her 1st PubSchl visit pic.twitter.com/3X7nzVPCKs — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 10, 2017

‘GO BACK! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!’: Protestors Block Betsy DeVos From Entering DC School https://t.co/azKUQbGF4D pic.twitter.com/rmKmR8BPlV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 10, 2017

DeVos was confirmed on February 7, but her transition into the position has not been a smooth.

Democrats had pushed hard against DeVos, citing her lack of experience and stated disregard for public schools.

Lawmakers were split down the middle in the confirmation process, so Vice President Mike Pence was forced to break a 50-50 tie.

Sam Sweeney of ABC 7 reported on the protest.

Handful of protesters now standing in front of SW DC middle school ahead of visit by Sec. Betsy DeVos pic.twitter.com/uzhuyeXEeE — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Protesters clash with police and Sec. DeVos security detail ahead of school visit. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/TKIzq8xwMt — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Protesters not allowing Betsy DeVos' advance team near SW DC school where she's expected to visit pic.twitter.com/dC6m2IGbCc — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Sec. DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left. Unclear if she attempted another door. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/buNgmOJbya — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

