Nationals Spring Training Ballpark Looks Ready

WASHINGTON — At least in pictures, in spring home of the Washington Nationals looks game-ready with almost no time to spare.

Here’s a photo shared by the Houston Astros, the co-tenants of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches facility shared earlier this week on Twitter:

This has been somewhat of an expedited process, as both franchises hustled to meet the deadline.

According to the Nats’ website, the “6,500 seat facility features a fantastic wrap-around concourse, ample parking, inviting sightlines and unique fan areas to enhance the Spring Training experience.”

It’s worth noting that bus and RV parking is available for $25 while family vehicles can park for $10 per game.

The stadium will get its first live action in an exhibition game between the Astros and Nats on Feb. 28.

