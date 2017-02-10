Nationals Spring Training Ballpark Looks Ready

February 10, 2017 5:42 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: spring training, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — At least in pictures, in spring home of the Washington Nationals looks game-ready with almost no time to spare.

Here’s a photo shared by the Houston Astros, the co-tenants of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches facility shared earlier this week on Twitter:

This has been somewhat of an expedited process, as both franchises hustled to meet the deadline.

According to the Nats’ website, the “6,500 seat facility features a fantastic wrap-around concourse, ample parking, inviting sightlines and unique fan areas to enhance the Spring Training experience.”

It’s worth noting that bus and RV parking is available for $25 while family vehicles can park for $10 per game.

The stadium will get its first live action in an exhibition game between the Astros and Nats on Feb. 28.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

[h/t FederalBaseball.com]

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia