Loverro: Things are probably worse than they appear at Redskins Park

WASHINGTON — The Redskins front office appears to be in disarray ahead of free agency.

What we know is General Manager Scot McCloughan hasn’t been permitted to speak publicly, a development 106.7 The Fan’s Brian McNally and The Washington Post’s Mike Jones have reported on, and we’re beginning to learn why.

“I think there’s a little bit of jealousy on Bruce’s part for the credit, from what I’ve been told by a number of people, a little jealousy on the part of the credit that Scot gets for them turning things around,” Jones told The Sports Junkies Friday morning. “You know, Bruce will look and be like ‘Well Trent Murphy had a great year, that was my draft pick. Morgan Moses had a great year, that was my draft pick.”

We’ve also learned McCloughan isn’t nearly as autonomous as the Redskins led fans to believe upon his hiring two years ago.

“You know, everybody thought, okay, this isn’t really Scot’s coach that he’s working with here,” Jones said. “Well, it doesn’t matter because he doesn’t have hiring and firing power. It’s more so like: Scot and Bruce; Scot reports to Bruce; Jay reports to Bruce; Bruce reports to Dan. It’s not like Jay reports to Scot, who reports to Bruce, who reports to Dan. That’s kind of the hierarchy there.”

The dysfunction of it all brought memories of Vinny Cerrato flooding back to Rich in Laurel.

“I really like Mike Jones, but we have to assume, if all of this is true, and maybe it’s because I don’t want it to be true because I’ve lived through the dysfunction of Vinny Cerrato, but there could be a basis to, maybe Bruce looked at the defensive side of the ball and said, ‘Scot McCloughan, you should have done more. We’re sitting on $14 million, but the defensive product was subpar,'” Rich said.

“The other thing, and a caller alluded to this, is that the one constant is Dan Snyder, and that Dan Snyder must possess the ability to get guys in the room and be able to rein this thing back in. If you look back at the Mike Shanahan, the final year, they could have salvaged that last year, but there didn’t seem to be an adult in the room, and I see this sort of repeating itself.”

“I’ve developed some rules over my years in the sports media business,” 106.7 The Fan contributor Thom Loverro replied. “And one of them is, and there’s an exception to every rule, is if things look bad from the outside, they’re much, much worse on the inside. So if things are starting to look bad from the outside in, I think it’s safe to assume that, inside the building, I think they’re at Code Red.”

“Yeah. When the flower doesn’t bloom, there’s something wrong with the stem and down into the roots,” Danny Rouhier said. “I think that’s probably right on on this.”

On the bright side, this all leaves plenty of room for optimism!

