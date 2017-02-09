Police: Gay Man Attacked, Hurt by ‘Trump America’ Supporters

February 9, 2017 3:03 PM
A gay man was hospitalized last Wednesday after being attacked in Logan Circle by four men who cited a “Trump America,” according to Fox Baltimore.

The man was walking his dog when four white men between the age of 20 and 30 approached him, the report says.

One of the four suspects then blurted out a derogatory term.

“Hey Snowflake…this is what a Trump America looks like, f****t,” he said.

The four men began throwing items at the man then ran away once they hit him in the face and head, the report reveals.

Though the victim is currently recovering, he had to return to the hospital after his concussion symptoms flared up, Fox Baltimore reports.

D.C. police are investigating this as a hate crime.

