Kirk Cousins Stars in SI Game Show

WASHINGTON — Remember when Kirk Cousins strolled into the Redskins tunnel and yelled “You Like That!” at the media?

Of course you do. It was everywhere for weeks, and it was so very annoying. Then the tables turned, and Green Bay Packers fans chanted it at him as their team dismantled the Redskins at FedEx Field in the 2016 playoffs.

Well, those three words are back, apparently. SI has revived them with this shtick, a three-question game show called “You Like That?!” that asks Cousins about a thing, and whether or not he likes it or does not like it.

Kirk Cousins stars in America's hottest game show, "You Like That?!" pic.twitter.com/4fFskLR4zw — SI NFL (@si_nfl) February 9, 2017

The three questions: Does he like cats being in the Westminster Dog Show? Does he like karaoke? Does he like people in D.C. protesting over perceived rights violations?

(Wait what? One of those things is not like the other, it would seem.)

Results: Cousins does not like the idea of cats being in a dog show, he does not like karaoke (though he doesn’t mind seeing other people do it) and he likes people exercising their right to protest.

(Again, what? How do you go from “lol cats and dogs” to “constitutional rights” in the span of three questions?)

Anyway, that’s what soon-to-be free agent Kirk Cousins is up to. Carry on.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter