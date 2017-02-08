Wall, Beal Praise Wizards Fans For Amazing Atmosphere Against Cavs

WASHINGTON — John Wall and Bradley Beal shared a heartfelt thank you to Wizards fans for their atmospheric contribution in Monday’s game against Cleveland.

Verizon Center, despite hosting an opponent with a superstar, was electric for the game, in which the Wizards ultimately came up short but pushed the defending champions to their limits.

NBA announcer Kevin Harlan, who called the game for TNT a day after announcing the Super Bowl on radio, said afterwards it “may have been the best regular season game I’ve ever seen.”

“On behalf of our teammates, we just wanted to thank all of the Wizards fans for giving us one of the best home courts in the NBA,” the social square shared by Wall and Beal reads.

“The atmosphere last night was amazing, the best since we’ve been in D.C. and another step in what you helped us build over our 17-game home winning streak.

“We’re in this together, so we’re counting on you to continue that tremendous support on Friday when we look to start a new streak and throughout the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

“Thank you for your support and for being part of our #DCFamily.”

Back to work!! #dcfamily A photo posted by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

The message comes less than a week after both stars criticized fans for their showing against the Lakers. Wall was angered by seeing fans cheer for the Lakers, which he credited for motivating his 18-point fourth quarter. Beal said it “felt like we were on the road today.”

