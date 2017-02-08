Redskins Free Agency: Packers Release CB Sam Shields

February 8, 2017 12:45 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, redskins free agency, Sam Shields, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran cornerback Sam Shields.

Shields announced the news on Instagram, which comes after his season was shortened to one game due to a concussion sustained in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

The 29-year-old has said, despite still experiencing occasional headaches, he wishes to continue his NFL career. Shields signed a four-year, $39 million contract ahead of the 2014 season.

Shields — a three-year full-time starter since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010 — could be an ideal target for the Redskins, who are in need of secondary depth, in free agency.

