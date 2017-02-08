DeSean Jackson Found His Way to Redskins Park

WASHINGTON — The Redskins may not be in contact with DeSean Jackson, but that hasn’t stopped him from using their facilities.

Jackson seemed to take umbrage this week with being left out of the team’s marketing material on social media, and as of Tuesday, discussions about re-signing the pending free agent had not been held.

Regardless of those circumstances, Jackson still managed to get a workout in at Redskins Park on Wednesday.

A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:58am PST

The Redskins also managed to Retweet Jackson’s post on Twitter.

Just posted a photo @ Redskins Park Training Facility https://t.co/e4msV1rnLx — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) February 8, 2017

