DeSean Jackson Found His Way to Redskins Park

February 8, 2017 6:14 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Redskins may not be in contact with DeSean Jackson, but that hasn’t stopped him from using their facilities.

Jackson seemed to take umbrage this week with being left out of the team’s marketing material on social media, and as of Tuesday, discussions about re-signing the pending free agent had not been held.

Regardless of those circumstances, Jackson still managed to get a workout in at Redskins Park on Wednesday.

A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on

The Redskins also managed to Retweet Jackson’s post on Twitter.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia