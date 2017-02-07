NFL, Texas Rangers Involved in Search for Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey

WASHINGTON — Tom Brady led his New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, but he doesn’t have much to show for it.

Well, that’s not true. He does still get the ring and the MVP trophy and the video evidence and all those other things. But right now, he doesn’t have the jersey from the game, because that was evidently stolen from his bag after the game.

Tom Brady can't find his #SuperBowl game jersey: 'It's going to be on eBay at some point' 😯 pic.twitter.com/kjlMT3impM — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) February 6, 2017

Now, Brady is getting help from a wide range of sources to locate the missing garment.

.@NFLprguy on Brady's jersey: "We have been looking into this disappointing matter and will continue to assist law enforcement authorities." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017

HPD Major Offenders is working with NFL Security & state & local law enforcement officials to investigate theft of Tom Brady's #SB51 jersey. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 6, 2017

The Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has weighed in on Tom Brady's missing jersey, asking for help from the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/3iuKO2n6kI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017

With such a bizarre story, it’s only appropriate that everybody’s got jokes.

TX Lt Guv asked TX Rangers to find jersey stolen from Brady’s locker. They'll be 1st Texas Rangers to hold a championship jersey. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady jersey found in Roger Goodell's car-deflated and vacuum packed, along with Goodell's ego-he got owned by the Pat fans in Houston — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 7, 2017

About to be on with @Varneyco on Fox Biz. I will disclose where the Russians hid Tom Brady's jersey. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 7, 2017

Tom Brady really wants his Super Bowl jersey back… pic.twitter.com/FKqD6hh6EO — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 7, 2017

The Texas Rangers released a sketch of the man they believe stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey. pic.twitter.com/S9l3OuOiJy — Mike (@mikeag96) February 6, 2017

Per For The Win, Josh Evans — the founder and chairman of auction website Lelands.com — says the jersey could fetch at least a million dollars given the added drama surrounding it. Pre-theft, Evans values the jersey at about $250,000, but “with all this hoopla, if you could find the right guy you could sell it for a million.”

Brady joked that the jersey would pop up on eBay soon, but it’s hard to believe the culprit would be so foolish to try to sell a stolen jersey. Instead, it’s more likely to be sold on an underground market, or possibly recovered by authorities.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter