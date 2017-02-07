NFL, Texas Rangers Involved in Search for Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey

WASHINGTON — Tom Brady led his New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, but he doesn’t have much to show for it.
Well, that’s not true. He does still get the ring and the MVP trophy and the video evidence and all those other things. But right now, he doesn’t have the jersey from the game, because that was evidently stolen from his bag after the game.
Now, Brady is getting help from a wide range of sources to locate the missing garment.
With such a bizarre story, it’s only appropriate that everybody’s got jokes.
Per For The Win, Josh Evans — the founder and chairman of auction website Lelands.com — says the jersey could fetch at least a million dollars given the added drama surrounding it. Pre-theft, Evans values the jersey at about $250,000, but “with all this hoopla, if you could find the right guy you could sell it for a million.”
Brady joked that the jersey would pop up on eBay soon, but it’s hard to believe the culprit would be so foolish to try to sell a stolen jersey. Instead, it’s more likely to be sold on an underground market, or possibly recovered by authorities.
